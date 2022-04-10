Contractor in trouble over saree fraud at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After complaints that the contractor was selling the sarees offered by the devotees to the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, at higher prices than the one prescribed by the temple authorities, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha ordered a departmental inquiry into the issue and served show cause notice on the contractor.

According to temple sources, the representatives of the contracting company set up two counters - one atop Indrakeeladri and second on the Ghat Road for selling sarees. During inspection, it was found that the contractor was selling sarees at higher prices.

"The contractor needs to sell the sarees as prescribed by the temple authorities. Soon after a devotee offers a saree at the counter, an acknowledgement would be given and the resale price of the saree would be pasted on it to avoid irregularities. The contractor removed the bills on the saree and sold them at higher prices, in violation of the contract," said officials.

For instance, if a devotee offers a saree worth Rs 10,000 to the Goddess Kanaka Durga, the contractor should not sell the same saree for more than Rs 8,000.

"At the time of donation, the donor will be asked to furnish the cost of the saree in order to fix the selling price of the saree. The contractor is supposed to sell the sarees to other devotees at a rebate of 20 -25 per cent of the actual cost. The contractor was taking advantage of devotee sentiments and cashing on it," sources in the temple said.