STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Contractor in trouble over saree fraud at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

According to temple sources, the representatives of the contracting company set up two counters - one atop Indrakeeladri and second on the Ghat Road for selling sarees.

Published: 10th April 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After complaints that the contractor was selling the sarees offered by the devotees to the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, at higher prices than the one prescribed by the temple authorities, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha ordered a departmental inquiry into the issue and served show cause notice on the contractor. 

According to temple sources, the representatives of the contracting company set up two counters - one atop Indrakeeladri and second on the Ghat Road for selling sarees. During inspection, it was found that the contractor was selling sarees at higher prices.

"The contractor needs to sell the sarees as prescribed by the temple authorities. Soon after a devotee offers a saree at the counter, an acknowledgement would be given and the resale price of the saree would be pasted on it to avoid irregularities. The contractor removed the bills on the saree and sold them at higher prices, in violation of the contract," said officials. 

For instance, if a devotee offers a saree worth Rs 10,000 to the Goddess Kanaka Durga, the contractor should not sell the same saree for more than Rs 8,000. 

"At the time of donation, the donor will be asked to furnish the cost of the saree in order to fix the selling price of the saree. The contractor is supposed to sell the sarees to other devotees at a rebate of 20 -25 per cent of the actual cost. The contractor was taking advantage of devotee sentiments and cashing on it," sources in the temple said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temple saree Temple saree fraud Kanaka Durga temple
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp