By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old man reportedly hacked his son to death with an axe in Veerulapadu village of NTR Vijayawada district on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused M Gabriel.

According to police, the accused used to have frequent fights with his son Kiran, who was addicted to alcohol.

Family members told the police that the duo entered into a heated argument over Kiran’s behaviour. The incident happened when the accused entered the house and saw his son Kiran sleeping.