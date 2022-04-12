STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Swearing-in ceremony: Traffic restrictions throw city life out of gear

Commuters faced inconveniences covering even short distances from morning 9 am to evening 4 pm. 

Published: 12th April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles parked at the venue of swearing-in ceremony | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swearing-in ceremony of the ministers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi exacerbated traffic woes in various parts of the city on Monday. With the police stopping vehicles and keeping restrictions on commuters as part of VIP security protocol, people especially motorcyclists struggled with major traffic congestion in various parts of the city. Commuters faced inconveniences covering even short distances from morning 9 am to evening 4 pm. 

Several office goers, businessmen, college and school students faced troubles due to traffic jams in One-Town, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka and Undavalli of Guntur district with traffic restrictions imposed on Prakasam barrage. 

Shockingly, the traffic wing of Vijayawada city police did not alert the public about the traffic diversions in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers. “In order to make a free way for ministers, we were forced to wait under scorching heat for more than 20 minutes,” rued a businessman Sarath Kota.

Shaik Basha, who travels from Gollapudi to reach his office in Labbipet said that he was aware about the traffic congestion and he changed his usual route to office via Chittinagar tunnel. However, he was 30 minutes late to the office.

Same is the case with college student Karthik as he had to take Varadhi instead of Prakasam barrage to reach his college and it took him to travel an extra four kilometres.“It would be better if the police informed us in advance about the diversions so that we can plan our travel according to it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swearing-in ceremony AP Cabinet reshuffle
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp