Railway Protection Force rescued 21 persons in March

The RPF has confiscated narcotic products valued more than Rs 7.50 lakh and arrested six persons in March.

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the South Central Railway (SCR) have rescued the lives of 21 persons, including 13 male and eight women, under’ Mission Jeevan  Raksha’ during March. Under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’, the RPF rescued 93 children (66 boys + 27 girls) have been rescued.

Under ‘Operation Amanat’, RPF retrieved more than 192 properties of passengers, valued at more than Rs 42 lakh.The RPF has launched Operation NARCOS to curb narcotic smuggling through trains. The RPF has confiscated narcotic products valued more than Rs 7.50 lakh and arrested six persons in March. Under ‘Operation Dignity’, RPF rescued five men and 10 women, 15 adults in March. Medical Assistance was provided to 59 passengers.

Comments

