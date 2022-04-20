Swaralaya Vedika presents Ugadi award to SRM V-C

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swaralaya Vedika Musical and Cultural Organisation, a renowned cultural institute in Tenali, has presented the Sri Subhakrit Nama Samvatsara Ugadi Award to SRM University-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao. MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar, who was the chief guest at the 23rd-anniversary celebrations of the organisation felicitated prof VS Rao. Swaralaya selected VS Rao for this year’s Ugadi Award in recognition of his services to reputed universities such as BITS Pilani, NIIT, and SRM University-AP for over four decades, a release by the University said.

The dignitaries appreciated VS Rao for his services in the fields of teaching, research, and social service. The V-C thanked the organisers of Swaralaya for presenting the award.Leading filmmaker and director Tammareddy Bhardwaj, State Revenue Employees’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu were present.