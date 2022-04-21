STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC’s 7-day cleanliness campaign begins today

Officials will sensitise public on plantation, zero garbage, plastic ban

Published: 21st April 2022 05:37 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving its rank in the next edition of Swachh Survekshan and green cover under its ambit, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to conduct a week-long cleanliness drive with a slogan of ‘Nagara Parisubratha Andari Badhyata’ from Thursday.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that Vijayawada ranked third in the nationwide annual cleanliness survey during 2021 with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Apart from that, the city which got three-star ratings in the garbage-free cities in 2020, secured a five-star rating in 2021 and was declared a Water Plus City for maintaining a public park at Bhavanipuram, using treated sewage water.

Now, the VMC has decided to conduct a week-long cleanliness survey starting from Thursday to achieve the top rank in the next edition of the national cleanliness survey. As part of the information, education and communication (IEC) programme, the officials will sensitise the public about wall paintings, plantation, zero garbage, plastic ban and drain cleaning, he said.

Campaign schedule

April 21 - Sweeping/IEC activities/citizen feedback/wall paintings/plantation
April 22 - IEC activities/wall Paintings/plantation
April 23 - Zero garbage/IEC activities/wall paintings
April 25 - Drain cleaning/IEC activities/wall paintings/plantation
April 26 - Plastic ban/IEC activities/wall paintings/plantation
April 27 - Rangavalli at OU points, GVPs/ IEC activities/wall paintings/plantation

