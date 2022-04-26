STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation urges govt offices to clear tax arrears

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has called on the Central and State government offices to clear their tax arrears.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has called on the Central and State government offices to clear their tax arrears. A delegation of officials from the Central Ware Housing Corporation, Kedareswarapeta called on Swapnil at VMC Command Control Room here on Monday and cleared property tax arrears of Rs 33.71 lakh between 2011-12 and 2021-22. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the delegation has also expressed its willingness to clear Rs 11 lakh arrears for its buildings at the earliest. Recently, officials from BSNL have also cleared the tax arrears of Rs 48 lakh.

“We are appealing to the remaining Central and State government offices to come forward and clear the pending property tax arrears. The civic body is also providing a 5 per cent tax exemption for those paying taxes in advance for 2022-23 on or before April 30,” Swapnil said.

