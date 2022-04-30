SRM varsity observes Traditional Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP on Friday celebrated Traditional Day. Students, faculty, and staff visited the university in traditional attire of their respective regions to mark the Telugu Culture and Traditional Day. Several cultural events were organised at the university auditorium on this occasion. Students of various cultural backgrounds from various States greeted each other in traditional attire.

Vice-chancellor prof VS Rao explained the importance of the Ethnic Day and the richness of the country, which is home to various arts and traditions. V-C Prof VS Rao and registrar Premkumar congratulated the team led by Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director, Department of Student Affairs, for organising the event.