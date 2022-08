By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School, Vijayawada has secured 100% pass percentage in the 2021-22 CBSE Class 10 results. Ananya Siddarth Patel stood first by 494 out of 500 in the results that were released on July 22.

In class 12 results, Y Deepika Reddy secured 484/500 in the science stream and Kushi Mahajen secured 480/500 in the commerce stream. Pavan Chand-director, Praveen Kumar-academic director, SB Rao-dean and others praised the students.

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School, Vijayawada has secured 100% pass percentage in the 2021-22 CBSE Class 10 results. Ananya Siddarth Patel stood first by 494 out of 500 in the results that were released on July 22. In class 12 results, Y Deepika Reddy secured 484/500 in the science stream and Kushi Mahajen secured 480/500 in the commerce stream. Pavan Chand-director, Praveen Kumar-academic director, SB Rao-dean and others praised the students.