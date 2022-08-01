MIG layouts to come up in 6 districts of Andhra Pradesh

Home Cities Vijayawada

Around Rs 20 crore was sanctioned by the government for the acquisition of 97 acres for a MIG layout in Narakoduru village of Guntur district.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the response for plots at the Middle Income Group (MIG) layout in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is gearing up to take the housing scheme under Jagananna Smart Townships, to 27 Assembly constituencies that come under the CRDA’s jurisdiction.

According to CRDA officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently directed them to develop MIG layouts in every constituency. As such, the officials have started developing MIG layouts in six districts.

The MIG layout in Mangalagiri was developed on 80.46 acres with 614 plots, of which 119 plots were recently allotted to beneficiaries after an e-lottery. At present, the CRDA has grounded MIG layouts in 27 constituencies in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Eluru districts.

Around Rs 20 crore was sanctioned by the government for the acquisition of 97 acres for a MIG layout in Narakoduru village of Guntur district. Permission for the development on 400 acres of land identified in the Gudivada constituency has been sought from Krishna district collector P Ranjit Basha.

Besides, 776.8 acres have been identified in Gannavaram, Gudivada, Penamaluru and Pamarru in Krishna district, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Vijayawada, Mylavaram and Tiruvuru constituencies in NTR district.
In Guntur district, 474.7 acres have been identified in Nara Koduru, Ankireddypalem, Nelapadu, Nidubrolu and Jonnalagadda. Also, the officials in Palnadu district have identified 243.86 acres in Repalle, Bapatla district and submitted a report to the Collector.

In Eluru, the MIG layout may come up on 40.78 acres in Nuzvid.“It’s a dream for many families of above and below middle-class groups to buy plots in urban areas. So the government has launched an initiative to develop MIG layouts in Jagananna Smart Townships”, said  CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav.

A preparatory meeting with real estate developers for the development of smart townships to be undertaken in a public-private partnership mode was held in the mid of July. The realtors were told that Jagananna Smart Townships would be developed with a full government guarantee. They were asked to provide good housing to people from the MIG segment, besides serving as liaisons between seller and buyer of plots, Vivek Yadav added.

