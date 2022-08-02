State to mark Pingali’s birth anniversary today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will organise the 146th birth anniversary celebrations of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Indian national flag, across the State on Tuesday. The celebrations will be conducted as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. In a release issued on Monday, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hoist the national flag at his camp office at Tadepalle.

The CM will also inaugurate a photo exhibition on the life of Pingali Venkayya. Tourism Minister RK Roja will take part in the celebrations in Nagiri of Chittoor district; Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh will attend the celebrations at Bhatlapenumarru village, the birthplace of Pingali Venkayya, in Krishna district. Collectors and commissioners will also conduct the celebrations on a grand note.

