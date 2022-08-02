Two arrested for killing software engineer in Pamarru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pamarru police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of software engineer Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy. According to the police, the murder took place at Allavaripalem village under Thotlavalluru on July 26 and the two accused Alla Srikanth Reddy and Alla Mithuna were relatives and allegedly had an extramarital affair. When Srinivasa Reddy came to village in 2020, he met Srikanth Reddy, who happened to be his childhood friend, and Mithuna.

Srinivasa Reddy allegedly used to visit Mithuna ‘s house in Allavaripalem. Srinivasa found private photos of Srikanth and Mithuna on the latter’s phone. “Taking advantage of the situation, he blackmailed them of posting their private photos online. In order to get rid of him, Mithuna hatched a plan and killed him at her residence,” said the police. A case was registered against them under section 302 of IPC.

