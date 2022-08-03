Home Cities Vijayawada

Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts may see rains today

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places i

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The flooded Godavari River at Saraswathi ghat at Rajamahedravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a southwest monsoon, which has been vigorous over Rayalaseema,  heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Kurnool and Chittoor districts in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains was reported at several places in Rayalaseema and a few places in coastal AP.

Between 8:30 am and 9 pm on Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains lashed a few parts of NTR, Bapatla, Eluru, Palnadu, Prakasam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Paravathipuram Manyam, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. Ibrahmipatnam in NTR district received 10 cm of rain, followed by 9.7 cm in Santhamaguluru in Bapatla district and 8.9 cm in Edulagudem in Eluru district.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday 8:30 am, the highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Nandikotkur of Nandyal district followed by 12 cm in Jupadu Bungalow of the same district, 9 cm in Kurnool and Orvakalu in Kurnool district, 7 cm in Owk of Nandyal district, V Kota in Chittoor district, 6 cm in Rolla, Tadimarri of Sri Satya Sai district, Urvakonda of Anantapur district, Punganoor, Chittoor of Chittoor district, Dornipadu, Dhone and Bananganapalle of Nandyal district. Several places in both Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall upto 5 cm.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in coastal districts on Wednesday. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts, one or two places in south coastal districts and many places in  Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday.

