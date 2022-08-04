Andhra Pradesh Police form special teams to trace two missing girls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kankipadu police have formed special teams to trace two Class 9 girl students, who have been missing since Monday afternoon. Following a complaint by the girls’ parents, Kankipadu police registered a case on Tuesday and formed special teams to trace the girls.

According to Kankipadu inspector Dasari Kaasi Viswanath, the girls are students of a zilla parishad high school. Both the girls wanted to act in movies after they received good responses for their short videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Six months ago, one of the girls and her mother went to Hyderabad to meet one of their relatives, Sekhar, hoping that he could recommend the girl for a role in a film he was associated with, but in vain. Later, her mother enquired about acting schools in Hyderabad and came back to Kankipadu. Upon learning about it, the other girl, too, started dreaming of becoming an actor and told her parents.

"During the investigation, it was learnt that one of their neighbours lured the girls by offering roles in movies," the inspector said. The police have found that they boarded the Jan Shatabdi Express from Vijayawada railway station on Monday. “A case has been registered against the neighbour. We suspect that they might have gone to Chennai. Police teams are searching for them in Chennai and Hyderabad,” police added.

Chasing a dream?

Girls missing since Aug 1

Police suspect a man had offered them movie roles

4 police teams sent to Chennai and Hyderabad to trace the girls

