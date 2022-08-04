Home Cities Vijayawada

Applications invited for Videshi Vidya Deevena

Director of Social Welfare K Harshavardhan informed that students with 60% marks or equivalent grades in qualifying courses are eligible to get the benefit of Videshi Vidya Deevena.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued a notification inviting applications to provide financial assistance under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme to eligible students belonging to SCs/ STs / BCs/ Minorities /EBC, including Kapus to study PG/PhD/MBBS courses in top 200 universities as per the latest QS world rankings. The last date for submission of applications is September 30, 2022.

In the case of Intermediate students aspiring to join the MBBS course, they should have qualified in NEET.

While 100% financial assistance of 100% tuition fee will be provided to those who get admission in top 100 QS world ranking institutions/universities, 50% tuition fee or `50 lakh, whichever is less, will be provided to those admitted in 101 to 200 ranked institutions/universities.  Candidates should register their applications online at https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

