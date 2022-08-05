Anti-Corruption Bureau raids panchayat town planning office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a surprise inspection in the town planning wing of the Nandigama panchayat office and seized documents related to pending files on Thursday.

Following complaints over irregularities in issuing building permissions, the surprise inspection was carried out, said the officials. Similarly, ACB officials also conducted inspections at Anakapallu, Bobbili, Samarlakot, Eluru, Markapuram, Rajampet, Tirupati and Puttaparthi municipalities following the complaints received from the public through 14400 toll-free number.

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a surprise inspection in the town planning wing of the Nandigama panchayat office and seized documents related to pending files on Thursday. Following complaints over irregularities in issuing building permissions, the surprise inspection was carried out, said the officials. Similarly, ACB officials also conducted inspections at Anakapallu, Bobbili, Samarlakot, Eluru, Markapuram, Rajampet, Tirupati and Puttaparthi municipalities following the complaints received from the public through 14400 toll-free number.