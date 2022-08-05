Home Cities Vijayawada

Nellore man accused of cheating 30 women arrested in Vijayawada

Krishna Lanka police registered a case against Krishna Reddy under sections 420 and 380 of the IPC, and formed a special team to nab the accused.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna Lanka police on Thursday arrested an alleged notorious interstate fraudster and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth gold ornaments from him. Addressing the media on Thursday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-East) Vishal Gunni said a woman from Chittoor had lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka police alleging that one Vamsi Krishna Reddy had cheated her and stole her gold ornaments on July 4.

Krishna Lanka police registered a case against Krishna Reddy under sections 420 and 380 of the IPC, and formed a special team to nab the accused.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused Krishna Reddy’s genuine name was Chevuri Chandra alias Vendeti Chandra (50) who hailed from Kota mandal of Nellore district. Explaining his modus operandi, DCP Vishal Gunni said the accused targeted women at public places such as bus stations and introduced himself as a gold merchant. He fled with their valuables either by drugging them with sleeping pills or locking them in hotel rooms.

“The accused had left his parents in his childhood and worked in Gudur. After he shifted his base to Tirupati, he was addicted to vices and chose crimes to meet his luxuries by targeting women. He used to take them lodges or hotels, and fled with their gold ornaments,” said the police deputy chief.

He further said the accused has 30 cases of cheating registered against him at police stations across the State and even received convictions in some. “Despite cases registered against him and getting awarded previous conviction, the accused did not mend his ways and continued to commit crimes,” the DCP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Lanka police Notorious Interstate Fraudster Gold Ornaments Chittoor
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp