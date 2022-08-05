Nellore man accused of cheating 30 women arrested in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna Lanka police on Thursday arrested an alleged notorious interstate fraudster and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth gold ornaments from him. Addressing the media on Thursday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-East) Vishal Gunni said a woman from Chittoor had lodged a complaint with Krishna Lanka police alleging that one Vamsi Krishna Reddy had cheated her and stole her gold ornaments on July 4.

Krishna Lanka police registered a case against Krishna Reddy under sections 420 and 380 of the IPC, and formed a special team to nab the accused.

During the investigation, police learnt that the accused Krishna Reddy’s genuine name was Chevuri Chandra alias Vendeti Chandra (50) who hailed from Kota mandal of Nellore district. Explaining his modus operandi, DCP Vishal Gunni said the accused targeted women at public places such as bus stations and introduced himself as a gold merchant. He fled with their valuables either by drugging them with sleeping pills or locking them in hotel rooms.

“The accused had left his parents in his childhood and worked in Gudur. After he shifted his base to Tirupati, he was addicted to vices and chose crimes to meet his luxuries by targeting women. He used to take them lodges or hotels, and fled with their gold ornaments,” said the police deputy chief.

He further said the accused has 30 cases of cheating registered against him at police stations across the State and even received convictions in some. “Despite cases registered against him and getting awarded previous conviction, the accused did not mend his ways and continued to commit crimes,” the DCP added.

