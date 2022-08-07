Amrit Sarovar: NTR dist rejuvenating 24 ponds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty-four ponds are being beautified in the district under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREA) as part of the Amrit Sarovar initiative, said district collector S Dilli Rao. The collector, along with DWAMA officials, inspected the pond in Lingalapadu village of Nandigama mandal, being developed on two acres with `10.38 crore, on Saturday.

Rao said the beautification of 22 out of the 24 ponds was completed. “Walking tracks and cement benches are developed near the ponds,” he added.

The collector added that irrigation water will be provided through the pond for an ayacut spread over 51 acres.

“Villages surrounding the pond have been fully developed and fruit trees were planted around the banks of the pond. Cement benches were installed with the help of a retired army officer,” he added.

Against the target of 30 lakh working days this year, 50 lakh working days have been achieved in the State. As many as 2.12 lakh people from 1.23 lakh families are assigned for MGNREGS works.

Arrangements are being made to hoist the national flag by freedom fighters and people's representatives on August 15 near the 24 ponds.

