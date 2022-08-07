Home Cities Vijayawada

Automated driving test track to be functional from August 15 in Vijayawada

According to the transport department officials, the State government had requested the Centre to provide funds for the automation of nine driving test tracks across the State.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Driving test image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first automated driving test track developed by the transport department at Gannavaram, Krishna district is likely to come into operation from August 15. As the track is equipped with sensors and CCTV cameras, there will be no need for human intervention to assess the ability of a driver.

According to the transport department officials, the State government had requested the Centre to provide funds for the automation of nine driving test tracks across the State. The Center has approved the proposal and sanctioned `1 crore per track. The other testing tracks are coming up at Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore and Proddatur.

Vijayawada motor vehicle inspector (MVI) R Praveen said the entire track is equipped with 12 CCTV cameras and RFID sensors.“MVIs will no longer have to physically monitor the driving skills of aspirants. As per the new initiative, they can judge the aspirants from their office. The devices will alert an MVI as soon as the aspirant enters the track. The sensors will beep if there are faults in driving. Marks will be deducted for every mistake and evaluation will be done using software,” Praveen said.

The MVI further said each track has been fixed with seven display boards, seven signal lights, nine computers and a kiosk. The entire network is connected to a command control room. After booking a slot online, an applicant’s thumb will be tested at a kiosk at the entrance of the track to generate a RFID signal emitter that he/she will have to carry while driving.

Automated driving test tracks can simulate tough driving conditions. Learners aspiring to get a driver’s license should take the tests that include reversing, driving on hairpin bends, parallel parking, driving on an incline land and on loops shaped 8.

