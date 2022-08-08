Newly-married TS woman killed in road accident in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A newly-married woman was killed and two others were injured after a car hit the road divider near Gunadala Mary Matha church under Machavaram police station limits on Sunday early morning. The deceased was identified as Sirisha.

According to Machavaram circle inspector M Prabhakar, the incident happened around 5 am in the morning when Sirisha and her husband Srinivas along with two others were on their way to the residence of one of their relatives in Satyanarayanapuram. Sirisha and Srinivas got married three months ago.

The couple belonged to Suryapet of Telangana and used to live in Hyderabad. Both of them worked as software professionals. They had gone to Kuchipudi in Krishna district to attend a marriage.“The accident happened when Srinivas lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider at a high speed. Sirisha was injured severely and died on the way to a hospital,” the police said. A case was registered and the body was sent to GGH for post-mortem.

