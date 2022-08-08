Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief urges public to take part in I-Day festivities

As part of the event, the civic body chief inspected wall paintings at the Old Bus Stand here on Sunday.

Students take out a rally with a 200-feet national flag as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has called upon the public to participate in the Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes being organised in the city. As part of the event, the civic body chief inspected wall paintings at the Old Bus Stand here on Sunday.“It is a pleasure to be a part of this delightful programme, celebrating the glorious history, culture and achievements in the spirit of 75 year of independence,” Swapnil said.

A heritage walk will be held from 10 am, followed by quiz competition at 11:30 am and face painting competition at 11:30 am at Gandhi Hill. Jingle/slogans competition (online) will be held from 5:30 pm, poster design (online), essay writing (online) and selfie with the National flag (online) on August 12, he said.

Swapnil further said that it is a great opportunity for the participants to win cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh. Interested participants can register on https://bit.ly/AKAM_Events_Registration. Submissions of documents/files for online events should be made on or before August 12 by 5.30 pm.

