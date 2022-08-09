Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra students seek Centre’s intervention in division of varsity assets 

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several scholars and students have sought the central government’s intervention into the long-pending issue of division of assets of universities even after eight year of bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Potti Sriramulu Telugu University are bearing the brunt of the delay. The State government contributes Rs 11 crore in the form of fees and Rs 5 crore in form of salaries, pensions (for 41 persons) and honorarium (for 456).

Students from Andhra Pradesh have sought the Union government to separate the university assets and liabilities with 58:42 ratio for the convenience of the current academic year without extending it till 2024, based on Schedule X.  

Vallabhaneni Satyanarayana, a student of DR BRAOU from Vijayawada, alleged that the university authorities were showing regionalism and harassing to issue certificates. He said that he received marks for a project report after continuous struggle with the university authorities for six months. He also alleged that the university website was not accepting applications from Andhra students after filling the address column in the online application.

ABVP leader Gudipati Subba Raju alleged that DR BRAOU was collecting more money from Andhra Pradesh (Grants and Students Tuition Fee) but not extending services to the students and to the study centres properly.  

SFI State secretary A Ashok said that the State government has to take minimum steps to establish the university in the State without waiting for the decision of the Union government as the state has been losing funds.

Dr Velaga Joshi, BRAOU special officer, said that if the university was separated, the Telangana government will have to pay Rs 300 crore from 2014-15 academic year till date, excluding thousands of crores of assets and huge deposits related to the university. Dr Joshi stressed that the early bifurcation will only benefit the Andhra Pradesh government.

