Heavy downpour likely in north coastal districts

VIJAYAWADA: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in north coastal districts under the influence of well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra coasts intensifying into a depression by Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains with brief spells of heavy rains lashed north coastal districts, Godavari and Krishna delta regions.

Under the influence of low pressure area, widespread moderate to heavy rains were reported in Krishna, NTR, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari districts and parts of Rayalaseema between 8:30 am and 10 pm on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 12.5 cm was reported in Gudur of Krishna district followed by 6.3 cm in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district and 5.1 cm in Tallarevu of Kakianda district. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rains occurred at one or two places over Visakhapatnam district. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema region.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts on Monday.

