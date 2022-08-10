Home Cities Vijayawada

Gandhi Hill gearing up for Independence-Day fete

The historic Gandhi Hill in the city is gearing up to host a series of events on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The historic Gandhi Hill in the city is gearing up to host a series of events on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. To be organised by VMC as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav, the civic body is spending close to Rs 2 crore for the renovation of the site.

The planetarium, which has been defunct for the past three years, toy train, light and sound telescopic observatory, Gandhi Museum, outdoor science park and botanical garden are being revamped. Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Monday inspected the works, and also the arrangements for a heritage walk to be organised on Thursday.  The authorities have been asked to speed up the painting of the planetarium and make arrangements for a photo exhibition.

