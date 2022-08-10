Nandigama police fill potholes of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police repaired damaged roads in Nandigama Town on Tuesday and installed blinkers to reduce road accidents. Several roads in the district were damaged following incessant recent rains. With the intention of curbing road accidents, the district police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata had directed officials concerned to fill potholes besides installing blinkers on roads. Nandigama Town Inspector P Kanaka Rao along with his staff carried out repair works on a pothole-filled road near Kakatiya Y Junction National Highway.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Imaging holy cow as Mother India
The holistic transformation leadership
'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna equates 'girls asking for sex' to prostitutes, DCW seeks FIR against him
Wrong target! Karnataka man wins bumper lottery, his friend gets kidnapped
'Fall of BJP in Bihar will make ED, CBI also visit there, leading to reduce pressure on Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh': Bhupesh Baghel
NMC directs all medical colleges to take care of PG students' mental health, well-being