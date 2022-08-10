Home Cities Vijayawada

Nandigama police fill potholes of Vijayawada

The NTR district police repaired damaged roads in Nandigama Town on Tuesday and installed blinkers to reduce road accidents.

Potholes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police repaired damaged roads in Nandigama Town on Tuesday and installed blinkers to reduce road accidents. Several roads in the district were damaged following incessant recent rains.  With the intention of curbing road accidents, the district police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata had directed officials concerned to fill potholes besides installing blinkers on roads. Nandigama Town Inspector P Kanaka Rao along with his staff carried out repair works on a pothole-filled road near Kakatiya Y Junction National Highway.

