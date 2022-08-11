Home Cities Vijayawada

Search for three-year-old in Vijayawada continues for second consecutive day 

3 SDRF teams conduct search in Budameru canal; police probing abduction angle also 

Published: 11th August 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Missing three-year-old girl Prince Joy

Missing three-year-old girl Prince Joy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Search operations in Budameru canal for the missing three-year-old girl Prince Joy continued on the second day. Three teams of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) searched for the girl for a  three-km stretch of the canal on Wednesday.According to Ajit Singh Nagar sub-inspector Lakshmi Narayana, Prince Joy along with her parents attended a family function near Ramakrishnapuram on Tuesday morning.

While her parents were busy at the function, the girl went outside and she was reportedly seen playing near the canal. When the parents found that the girl was missing, they searched in the nearby premises, but to no avail. They immediately alerted AS Nagar police, who rushed to the spot and informed the SDRF teams.

Suspecting that she could have drowned in the Budameru canal, rescue operations carried on Tuesday till late night hours.“On Wednesday, three teams searched for the girl for more than 8 hours. Search operations will resume on Thursday,” said the SDRF sixth battalion inspector Praveen.

The girl’s mother, Kanaka Durga, is constable in Vissannapeta police station while her father is a private employee.Meanwhile, AS Nagar police registered a missing case and investigation is on. “We are investigating the abduction angle also,” said Lakshmi Narayana.

