Heritage walk sees good response in Vijayawada

Students from across institutes take part; photo gallery opened at Gandhi Hill planetarium

Published: 12th August 2022

Students pose for a picture at Gandhi Hill on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A good number of students participated in a heritage walk organised by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday. A tricolour was hoisted at Gandhi Hill  in the city as part of the programme.

Former minister Vellamapalli Srinivasa Rao, mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar participated in the walk, and also inaugurated a photo gallery arranged at the planetarium.

Srinivasa Rao said the VMC was organising several programmes to celebrate the Independence Day, and the heritage walk was a part of it.To pay tribute to the many heroes who fought valiantly for India’s freedom, Gandhi Hill, which has a long history of its own, has been revamped.

The toy train, planetarium, library, lighting, sound system and other equipment there have all been repaired and restored in an attempt to boost its tourism potential, Srinivasa Rao added.Swapnil said that it was the responsibility of every person to know about the lives of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“From August 13 to 15, a programme to hoist the national flag at every house as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, will be organised. Vijayawada residents are requested to actively take part in the programme. The government will provide them the national flag through the village/ward secretariats,” he said

Later, Srinivasa Rao, alongwith the mayor and the civic chief, presented certificates to the winners of essay writing, quiz and wall painting competitions held recently.

