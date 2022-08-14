Overwhelming response to Tiranga rally in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 20,000 students from various educational institutions took part in a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally taken out on MG Road in Vijayawada on Saturday. Carrying the national flag, they raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans throughout the 3.5 km-long stretch. Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Vidadla Rajini and officials were present.

The district administration had estimated presence of 10,000-15,000 students in the rally. Students dressed up as freedom fighters performed at cultural events that took place near Trendset Mall, PVP Mall, PWD Grounds Bus Stop and Old Bus Stand.

Near PVP Mall, Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Vidadla Rajini, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and other officials garlanded the portrait Pingali Venkayya.

Ramesh said, “Vijayawada played a key role during the independence movement as All India Congress Committee meetings were held at the PWD Grounds which inspired many to join the freedom movement. It is a matter of pride for us that Pingali Venkaiah, is a resident of our district.”

