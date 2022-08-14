Home Cities Vijayawada

Overwhelming response to Tiranga rally in Vijayawada

Over 20,000 students from various educational institutions took part in a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally taken out on MG Road in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Published: 14th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students from various schools and colleges take part in a rally organised by the State government in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

Students from various schools and colleges take part in a rally organised by the State government in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Over 20,000 students from various educational institutions took part in a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally taken out on MG Road in Vijayawada on Saturday. Carrying the national flag, they raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans throughout the 3.5 km-long stretch.   Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Vidadla Rajini and officials were present.

The district administration had estimated presence of  10,000-15,000 students in the rally. Students dressed up as freedom fighters performed at cultural events that took place near Trendset Mall, PVP Mall, PWD Grounds Bus Stop and Old Bus Stand.

Near PVP Mall, Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Vidadla Rajini, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and other officials garlanded the portrait Pingali Venkayya.

Ramesh said, “Vijayawada played a key role during the independence movement as All India Congress Committee meetings were held at the PWD Grounds which inspired many to join the freedom movement. It is a matter of pride for us that Pingali Venkaiah, is a resident of our district.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp