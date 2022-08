No water supply for 24 hours in parts of Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Drinking water supply will be hit for a day from the evening of Tuesday for the residents of Circle II limits in the city due to repair works to be taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at a culvert near Dabakotala Junction Road in Ajith Singh Nagar.

In a press release issued on Sunday, civic chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said water supply will be halted for divisions 30, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64. The areas include Old Rajarajeswari Peta, New Rajarajeswari Peta, Subbaraju Nagar, Tammina Durga Rao Nagar, Indira Naik Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar Area, Vasishta Colony, Andhra Prabha Colony, Singh Nagar, Ramakrishna Puram, Devi Nagar, Vambe Colony, Shanti Nagar, YLS Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Sundarayya Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Vaddera Colony, Uda Colony, Radha Nagar, Praja Shakti Nagar, Payakapuram, Prashanthi Nagar, and Kundavari Kandrika.

Residents of these areas will not get water for a day till the evening of Wednesday.

