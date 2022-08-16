Home Cities Vijayawada

Fifth Battalion APSP, Red Cross bag top honours during Independence Day celebrations at Vijayawada

A colourful parade marked the 76th Independence Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the I-Day celebrations organised at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada;

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A colourful parade marked the 76th Independence Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, a large number of school children participated in the celebrations. Attired in saffron, white and green dresses, they saluted the Tricolour, when it was unfurled by the Chief Minister, exhibiting their patriotic spirit. All 12 contingents besides the brass band and pipe band participated in the march past.

Of them, five were armed contingents and seven unarmed ones. The Fifth Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Vizianagaram, bagged the first prize, while the second battalion of APSP, Kurnool bagged the second prize.

Among the unarmed contingents, AP Red Cross Society bagged the first prize while AP Social Welfare Residential Schools bagged the second prize. In all, 15 tableaux from different departments, displaying different welfare schemes and objectives of the State government, went past the saluting dais. Tourism department’s float’s theme was 100 years of the National Flag.

Village and Ward Secretariat Departement’s theme was Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam - Intinta Sankshemam, the agriculture department’s float theme was farm mechanisation, while mobile veterinary services was the theme for animal husbandry department.

The School Education department had two floats, one on Manabadi Nadu-Nedu and another on Jaganana Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jaganana Gorumudda. The Health Department also had two floats, one on Arogya Seva and the other on the family doctors concept, YSR village and urban clinics Talli Bidda Express. Village Ward Secretariat department bagged the first prize, while the second prize went to School Education Department and third prize was bagged by the housing department. The Chief Minister presented the prizes to the winners. Medals for meritorious services were also presented.

