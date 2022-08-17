Commissioner’s Task Force arrests man, seizes Rs 94 lakh unaccounted cash in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) Police on Tuesday arrested a person and recovered Rs 94.96 lakh unaccounted cash and a mobile phone from him. The arrested man was identified as Chinta Venkata Gopinath (41), a native of Rayapeta village in Narsapur of West Godavari district.

In a press release issued here, the CTF Police said that following the directions from Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, CTF personnel along with law and order police kept a vigil to prevent illegal activities in the city.

Upon receiving credible information, the police identified a person with a suitcase and took him into custody at Gymkhana Grounds in Satyanarayanapuram. Elaborating the case details, the police said that Gopinath is working as a clerk for a real estate businessman Suresh in Hyderabad. Suresh asked Gopinath to collect cash from a person in Narsapuram.

The accused boarded a Hyderabad-bound train from Narasapuram. However, he descended in Vijayawada to catch a bus to Hyderabad. Suspecting someone might be following him, Gopinath walked towards Gymkhana Grounds and sat on a bench. At that moment, the CTF personnel and police caught Gopinath and took him into custody.

I-T dept informed

CTF personnel and police caught Gopinath and took him into custody. The police have booked a case and informed the cash to the Income-Tax department about the seized cash

