Three house-breaking offenders arrested in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have arrested three house-breaking offenders, one of whom is a juvenile, who robbed a jewellery shop at Vissannapet on August 2. The police recovered Rs 9 lakh worth of gold ornaments and Rs 61,000 worth of silver ornaments from their possession.

DCP Mary Prashanti said Kosuri Ramesh (37) from Eluru town, Gorrela Chinna Abu (26) and the juvenile from Ravulapalem mandal are habitual offenders who were previously jailed too. The trio targeted shops at interior villages and mandal headquarters. As part of their plan, Ramesh and Chinnababu first went to Vissannapet and stole a bike.

They conducted a recce and decided to rob Gokul Jewellery on Chirala street. “On late August 2, the trio gained entry into the shop and stole ornaments. Police formed special teams and arrested them when they were trying to sell the stolen jewellery,” the DCP added.

