Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Colleges warned against collecting excess fees

The Commission will conduct surprise visits and interact with students and various functionaries and verify the records to ascertain the functioning of the institutes.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The higher educational institutes in the State were instructed not to collect excess fees than the fee notified by the government. A notice issued by  Dr. N. Rajasekhar Reddy, member Secretary and CEO of AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission on Thursday stated that the institutes should display detailed fee structure (year-wise and course-wise) notified by the government on the notice boards.

They should not collect the fee in advance from the students who are eligible for full fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme. The institutes should not withhold the original certificates of the students after the completion of their course. They were directed to attend to the grievances of the students and send compliance reports to APHERMC in a time-bound manner. The Commission will conduct surprise visits and interact with students and various functionaries and verify the records to ascertain the functioning of the institutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excess fee AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp