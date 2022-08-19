Andhra Pradesh: Colleges warned against collecting excess fees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The higher educational institutes in the State were instructed not to collect excess fees than the fee notified by the government. A notice issued by Dr. N. Rajasekhar Reddy, member Secretary and CEO of AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission on Thursday stated that the institutes should display detailed fee structure (year-wise and course-wise) notified by the government on the notice boards.

They should not collect the fee in advance from the students who are eligible for full fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme. The institutes should not withhold the original certificates of the students after the completion of their course. They were directed to attend to the grievances of the students and send compliance reports to APHERMC in a time-bound manner. The Commission will conduct surprise visits and interact with students and various functionaries and verify the records to ascertain the functioning of the institutes.

