VIT-AP to train students on blockchain, data science

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP has signed MoUs with IBC Media, Edifypath and ERide to train students and faculty in the emerging areas of blockchain, data science, EVs and others. The MoUs were signed between Dr. S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of VIT-AP, and representatives of the companies. IBC Media is building a Web3.0 ecosystem with its international partners and affiliates.

EdifyPath is a global experiential e-learning platform that is focused on bridging the talent-gap across rising technology demands and helping learners acquire industry-specific skills. The V-C praised the content prepared by Edifypath and thanked it for giving students much-needed chance for industry exposure through their internship programmes.



VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP has signed MoUs with IBC Media, Edifypath and ERide to train students and faculty in the emerging areas of blockchain, data science, EVs and others. The MoUs were signed between Dr. S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of VIT-AP, and representatives of the companies. IBC Media is building a Web3.0 ecosystem with its international partners and affiliates. EdifyPath is a global experiential e-learning platform that is focused on bridging the talent-gap across rising technology demands and helping learners acquire industry-specific skills. The V-C praised the content prepared by Edifypath and thanked it for giving students much-needed chance for industry exposure through their internship programmes.