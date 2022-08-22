Home Cities Vijayawada

10-day Dasara fest at Durga temple from Sept 26

A coordination meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday will discuss the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes perform bethel dance during Prabha Mahotsav of Goddess Kanaka Durga organised in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

Artistes perform bethel dance during Prabha Mahotsav of Goddess Kanaka Durga organised in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) authorities are making arrangements for the 10-day Dasara festival, starting September 26 with an estimated budget of Rs 3 crore. Works for the festivities will begin from August 24.

The officials are expecting a footfall of more than 15 lakh during the 10-day festivities and all arrangements are being made accordingly. In a recent meeting held with the officials, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to focus on providing basic amenities for the devotees visiting the hill shrine from various parts of the country, in compliance with the Covid guidelines.

A coordination meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday will discuss the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the festival. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Moola Nakshatra day on October 2, and perform special pujas.

Sources also said that steps are being taken by the authorities to constitute the temple trust board committee before the commencement of the festivities.

Temple Executive Officer D Brahmaramba said that the first priority is devotees. Works related to the erection of queue lines, starting from the Vinayaka temple on Canal Road, will begin soon.

“Around Rs 3 crore was estimated for making necessary arrangements such as tents, queues, transportation, lighting and the decoration of temple and ‘Hamsa Vahanam’,” she said.

The festivities will begin on September 26. The presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi on the first day. The festival will be formally inaugurated by the temple head priests after performing rituals.

The devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity decorated in various avatars from morning 4 am to 10 pm, following Covid-19 protocol. The festivities will culminate with the annual celestial boat ride in River Krishna on October 5,” the EO informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMS S Dilli Rao D Brahmaramba
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp