10-day Dasara fest at Durga temple from Sept 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) authorities are making arrangements for the 10-day Dasara festival, starting September 26 with an estimated budget of Rs 3 crore. Works for the festivities will begin from August 24.

The officials are expecting a footfall of more than 15 lakh during the 10-day festivities and all arrangements are being made accordingly. In a recent meeting held with the officials, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to focus on providing basic amenities for the devotees visiting the hill shrine from various parts of the country, in compliance with the Covid guidelines.

A coordination meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday will discuss the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the festival. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Moola Nakshatra day on October 2, and perform special pujas.

Sources also said that steps are being taken by the authorities to constitute the temple trust board committee before the commencement of the festivities.

Temple Executive Officer D Brahmaramba said that the first priority is devotees. Works related to the erection of queue lines, starting from the Vinayaka temple on Canal Road, will begin soon.

“Around Rs 3 crore was estimated for making necessary arrangements such as tents, queues, transportation, lighting and the decoration of temple and ‘Hamsa Vahanam’,” she said.

The festivities will begin on September 26. The presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi on the first day. The festival will be formally inaugurated by the temple head priests after performing rituals.

The devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity decorated in various avatars from morning 4 am to 10 pm, following Covid-19 protocol. The festivities will culminate with the annual celestial boat ride in River Krishna on October 5,” the EO informed.

