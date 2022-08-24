Home Cities Vijayawada

Mother's death: Andhra HC extends MLC Ananta Babu’s bail till September 5

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended bail of YSRC MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar Rao alias Ananta Babu till September 5.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended bail of YSRC MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar Rao alias Ananta Babu till September 5. Dealing with the bail petition, Justice C Ravi extended the bail issued by the lower court to the MLC for performing last rites of his mother Manga Ratham, who passed away on August 21 following ill health. The lower court has given bail for three days, following which Ananta Babu petitioned the High Court of extension of the bail.

The Judge asked the petitioner to surrender before Rajamahendravaram Jail superintendent before 2 pm on September 5.  The bail was issued on humanitarian grounds.  Ananta Babu, prime accused in the murder of his former driver V Subrahmanaym, has been in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for past three months.

