Home Cities Vijayawada

496 motorists jailed for drunk driving in eight months

In addition, the police have registered 14,619 triple riding cases and 586 under-age driving cases from January 1.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk Driving

For representational purposes (Image | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 496 persons out of 745 cases booked for drunk driving were sent to jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each violator from January 1 to August 24. A fine amount of Rs 33,74,500 was collected from the violators.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, ADCP (Traffic) T Sarkar said the Vijayawada traffic police have registered a total of 745 cases pertaining to driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and got conviction in 677 cases in less than a month.

Sharing the details of enforcement, Sarkar said Vijayawada traffic police have filed 444 cases in 2021 and 971 cases in 2020. Of which 73 and 68 persons were sent to jail, respectively. “Compared to the previous years, there is a rise in the number of convictions. The courts also took the issue seriously and awarded maximum punishment to those caught for drunk driving,” Sarkar said.

In addition, the police have registered 14,619 triple riding cases and 586 under-age driving cases from January 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drunk driving Vijayawada
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp