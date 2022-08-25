496 motorists jailed for drunk driving in eight months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 496 persons out of 745 cases booked for drunk driving were sent to jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each violator from January 1 to August 24. A fine amount of Rs 33,74,500 was collected from the violators.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, ADCP (Traffic) T Sarkar said the Vijayawada traffic police have registered a total of 745 cases pertaining to driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and got conviction in 677 cases in less than a month.

Sharing the details of enforcement, Sarkar said Vijayawada traffic police have filed 444 cases in 2021 and 971 cases in 2020. Of which 73 and 68 persons were sent to jail, respectively. “Compared to the previous years, there is a rise in the number of convictions. The courts also took the issue seriously and awarded maximum punishment to those caught for drunk driving,” Sarkar said.

In addition, the police have registered 14,619 triple riding cases and 586 under-age driving cases from January 1.

