ACB finds irregularities in VMC town planning dept

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have found several irregularities in issuing permissions for buildings during recent raids on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning wing.The ACB found that the officials were indulged in irregularities by issuing permissions for unauthorised buildings, rejected building plans.

Following the complaints received on ACB toll-free number 14400 and mobile app, the officials carried out an inspection at the VMC office on Monday. The raids continued on Tuesday and the ACB officials visited town planning offices in three circles. They found the town planning employees colluded with builders and gave building permissions without following SOPs.

“Majority of the building plans issued by the town planning staff are against the rules and deviated from the plan submitted to the VMC,” ACB ASP K Maheswara Raju said. He further said they have submitted a detailed report to ACB Director General for further action.

