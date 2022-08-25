Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rains predicted in Rayalaseema from Friday

However, for the coastal districts, which are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places on Thursday, were not given any adverse weather warning till Sunday.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rains for three days at isolated places in Rayalaseema region from Friday (August 26) under the impact of active south west monsoon.However, for the coastal districts, which are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places on Thursday, were not given any adverse weather warning till Sunday.

Meanwhile, from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains were reported in Anantapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada and Sri Satya Sai districts. The highest rainfall of 10.5 cm was reported in Garladinne of Anantapur district, followed by 10.4 cm in BK Samudram of the same district and 8.5 cm in Ponduru of Srikakulam district.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, heavy rains occurred at one or two places in YSR district  of Rayalaseema. The highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Koduru of Annamaya district, followed by 6 cm in Jiyyammavalasa of Paravathipuram Manyam district and 5 cm in Badvel of YSR district.

