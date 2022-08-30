Flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of rising water level, a flood alert has been issued in the areas along the course of Krishna River both upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage on Monday. According to Krishna River Conservator, the flood discharge from Nagarjuna Sagar was at 4.64 lakh cusecs and 4 lakh cusecs from Pulichintala Project.

Based on the inflows from Pulichintala Project, the surplus discharge from Prakasam Barrage will be at 4 to 4.50 lakh cusecs on Tuesday, he said. District administration of NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts have been put on high alert. People living in the low-lying areas were advised to be prepared to move out at any time.

