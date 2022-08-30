Research cluster for higher education to come up at SRM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has launched an initiative to expand research in higher education institutions under the DST-SATHI of the Ministry of Science and Technology. For this, a cluster will be formed along with Acharya Nagarjuna University, KL University, Vignan University, and AIIMS Mangalagiri.

The Department of Science and Technology announced the Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI) Programme-2022 to establish a common platform for research. Dr P Siddaiah, dean, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, director, AIIMS, Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, vice-chancellor, KL University and Dr P Nagabhushan, vice-chancellor Vignan University attended the meeting held at SRM University-AP on Monday. SRM AP vice-chancellor Prof VS Rao said: “The host institute will provide a functional space of 20,000 square feet and SRM University-AP is suitable for this in every way.”

