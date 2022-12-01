Awareness campaign held on cybercrimes, POCSO Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under ‘Cheruva’ initiative, Vijayawada city Disha police conducted a public awareness session on the effective usage of social media and cyber crimes at Syed Appala Swamy college near Milk factory, Nunna and Vambay colony residents on Wednesday.

Addressing the students and youngsters, Sub-Inspectors Revathi and Prema Latha explained that low awareness on cyber security is resulting in an increase of cyber crimes and social media frauds. They wanted the youngsters to follow safety measures to control such crimes. They opined that youth must be aware of various security measures which are useful and necessary for the present scenario of the digital age.They spoke financial frauds, matrimonial frauds, job frauds, lottery scams etc. The students were explained about POCSO Act, working of emergency help lines and Disha mobile SOS application.

VIJAYAWADA: Under ‘Cheruva’ initiative, Vijayawada city Disha police conducted a public awareness session on the effective usage of social media and cyber crimes at Syed Appala Swamy college near Milk factory, Nunna and Vambay colony residents on Wednesday. Addressing the students and youngsters, Sub-Inspectors Revathi and Prema Latha explained that low awareness on cyber security is resulting in an increase of cyber crimes and social media frauds. They wanted the youngsters to follow safety measures to control such crimes. They opined that youth must be aware of various security measures which are useful and necessary for the present scenario of the digital age.They spoke financial frauds, matrimonial frauds, job frauds, lottery scams etc. The students were explained about POCSO Act, working of emergency help lines and Disha mobile SOS application.