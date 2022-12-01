Home Cities Vijayawada

Awareness campaign held on cybercrimes, POCSO Act

They opined that youth must be aware of various security measures which are useful and necessary for the present scenario of the digital age.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under ‘Cheruva’ initiative, Vijayawada city Disha police conducted a public awareness session on the effective usage of social media and cyber crimes at Syed Appala Swamy college near Milk factory, Nunna and Vambay colony residents on Wednesday.

Addressing the students and youngsters, Sub-Inspectors Revathi and Prema Latha explained that low awareness on cyber security is resulting in an increase of cyber crimes and social media frauds. They wanted the youngsters to follow safety measures to control such crimes. They opined that youth must be aware of various security measures which are useful and necessary for the present scenario of the digital age.They spoke financial frauds, matrimonial frauds, job frauds, lottery scams etc. The students were explained about POCSO Act, working of  emergency help lines and Disha mobile SOS application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO cybercrimes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp