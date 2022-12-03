NTR collector inspects works of Nadu-Nedu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector of NTR district S Dilli Rao on Friday inspected the works taken up for Nadu-Nedu at Amarajivi Potti Sriramulu Junior College in Krishna Lanka along with education officials.

Dilli Rao said that the works under Nadu-Nedu funds which were allocated for the development of colleges should be completed on time. He said that the government has sanctioned funds under the scheme to develop infrastructure in schools and colleges.

He also stated that Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned under the scheme to the college for modifying the infrastructure. He instructed the officials to finish the work soon and to maintain the quality.

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector of NTR district S Dilli Rao on Friday inspected the works taken up for Nadu-Nedu at Amarajivi Potti Sriramulu Junior College in Krishna Lanka along with education officials. Dilli Rao said that the works under Nadu-Nedu funds which were allocated for the development of colleges should be completed on time. He said that the government has sanctioned funds under the scheme to develop infrastructure in schools and colleges. He also stated that Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned under the scheme to the college for modifying the infrastructure. He instructed the officials to finish the work soon and to maintain the quality.