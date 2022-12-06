Home Cities Vijayawada

Minister Vidadala Rajani seeks central support for 17 medical colleges in AP

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has responded positively to the State Minister’s appeals and told her that the funds will be granted for the construction of medical colleges in AP.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani

Andhra Pradesh minister Vidadala Rajani (Photo| Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to provide the Union government’s financial support for the 17 new medical colleges being built in Andhra Pradesh.

She met the Union Minister at Central Medical and Health Department in New Delhi and discussed several issues and handed over requisitions. She explained to the Union Minister about the developments in the medical sector in the state. Minister Rajani further explained to him the Family Physician concept, YSR Health Clinics and   It was explained that they are completely changing the appearance of government hospitals in the state with funds of more than 16 thousand crore rupees.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has responded positively to the State Minister’s appeals and told her that the funds will be granted for the construction of medical colleges in AP. Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare ) MT Krishna Babu and others participated in the programme.

