Cartoon competitions for Telugus across world

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will organise an International Cartoon (caricature) competitions, 2023. The results of the online competition would be announced on January 15, 2023.

Organiser Prapancha Sahitya VedikaDr Prasad Thotakura said that they are conducting a competition on cartoons for all the Telugu society across the globe. The participants should mail their cartoons to the organisers and the eligibility should be above 18 years of age. The competition will be held on the topic of ‘Telugu Language and Culture.’

The participants should submit before December 26. Prasad said 12 of finest cartoons would be selected and would be present Rs 5,000 each while Rs 3,000 each cash prize would be given to 12 best cartoons. For details, participants can call on 9154555675.

