Manipal to organise Good Health Run on December 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said that a Good Health Run to create awareness among the public is commendable and such runs can take any theme towards the public easily. He participated in a programme held here on Tuesday and unveiled T-Shirts for its 2nd Edition of the Manipal Good Health Run which has a category of 5K and 10K Run for all the citizens, students, fitness centres, and enthusiasts of the sports club of Vijayawada.

Director of Manipal Hospital Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that both runs are scheduled on Sunday i.e on December 11 at 5:30 am which starts at Padavala Revu Centre and back covering a distance of 5km and 10km. The Run is open for only 16 plus years age group. Interested participants can register on the link https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/Manipal_Run and contact 9618558989 / 7569304232, he added.

