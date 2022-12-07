Home Cities Vijayawada

Manipal to organise Good Health Run on December 11

Published: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said that a Good Health Run to create awareness among the public is commendable and such runs can take any theme towards the public easily. He participated in a programme held here on Tuesday and unveiled T-Shirts for its 2nd  Edition of the Manipal Good Health Run which has a category of 5K and 10K Run for all the citizens, students, fitness centres, and enthusiasts of the sports club of Vijayawada.

Director of Manipal Hospital Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that both runs are scheduled on Sunday i.e on December 11 at 5:30 am which starts at Padavala Revu Centre and back covering a distance of 5km and 10km. The Run is open for only 16 plus years age group. Interested participants can register on the link  https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/Manipal_Run and contact 9618558989 / 7569304232, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp