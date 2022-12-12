Legal metrology officials raid 190 meat shops in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving several complaints from the public over illegal business practices in meat shops, sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) along with the Legal Metrology department carried out surprise inspections on mutton, chicken and fish shops across the State on Sunday.The officials inspected a total of 353 meat shops and imposed fines to as many as 190 traders under various sections of Legal Metrology act, 2009 for violating standard rules.

According to vigilance officials, they received several complaints from the public across the State alleging that some traders are using non-standard weights and instruments without the seal and stamp of the Legal Metrology Department. The traders were caught red handed using unstamped and non-standard weighing machines.

Meanwhile, fine was imposed on five shops in Nellore city and two shops in Kurnool town as the shopkeepers reportedly failed to maintain proper hygiene.They also noticed a few temporary mutton, chicken and fish stalls spring up on road sides on the pavements in different parts of the State without the permission from concerned officials.

