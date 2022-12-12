Home Cities Vijayawada

Legal metrology officials raid 190 meat shops in Vijayawada

The officials noticed a few temporary mutton, chicken and fish stalls spring up on road sides on the pavements in different parts of the state without permission.

Published: 12th December 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a meat shop used for representational purposes

Image of a meat shop used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving several complaints from the public over illegal business practices in meat shops, sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) along with the Legal Metrology department carried out surprise inspections on mutton, chicken and fish shops across the State on Sunday.The officials inspected a total of 353 meat shops and imposed fines to as many as 190 traders under various sections of Legal Metrology act, 2009 for violating standard rules.

According to vigilance officials, they received several complaints from the public across the State alleging that some traders are using non-standard weights and instruments without the seal and stamp of the Legal Metrology Department. The traders were caught red handed using unstamped and non-standard weighing machines.

Meanwhile, fine was imposed on five shops in Nellore city and two shops in Kurnool town as the shopkeepers reportedly failed to maintain proper hygiene.They also noticed a few temporary mutton, chicken and fish stalls spring up on road sides on the pavements in different parts of the State without the permission from concerned officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legal Metrology department Illegal business
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp