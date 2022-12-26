AP govt focus on implementation of welfare schemes : Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responsibility of power utilities has re-doubled towards making the sector more people friendly and delivering best services to the consumers after winning four national awards, Minister for energy, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said days after Andhra Pradesh won three awards at the Enertia Summit.

The State bagged the award for being the best in the country in respect of energy infrastructure and development, APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) won the honour of best transmission utility in the country, while New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) won the award for being one of the best renewable corporation.

Further, Peddireddy appreciated the efforts of power utilities that helped the State to win first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards-2022 received by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) from the President of India.

“With more accountability, each of us has a bigger responsibility to ensure smooth functioning of welfare schemes and to provide best quality services to the consumers. The power utilities need to take feedback from people also to identify any shortcomings in the implementation of schemes,” the minister said.

Similarly, the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has improved its score in State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) from 50.5 points in 2020 to 77.5 points in 2022 with an improvement of around 53 per cent in area of energy efficiency. APTRANSCO’s cost-effective power purchases and other best practices helped Andhra Pradesh win award for best State in energy infrastructure and transmission utility.

Further, the policies and projects are meant to promote renewable energy secured the award for the State. The minister said the government has laid special focus on the effective implementation of welfare programmes and moots a special mechanism at division, district and Discom level.

