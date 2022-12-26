Home Cities Vijayawada

OP Parivartana: Ganja worth Rs 5 crore destroyed

The seized ganja was set afire by NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials.

Published: 26th December 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

NTR district police conducting mass ganja destruction program | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police destroyed about 14,302 kgs of seized ganja under Operation Parivarthana here at Donabanda village on Sunday. The seized ganja was set afire by NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials.

Addressing media on the occasion, CP Kanthi Rana Tata informed that the estimated value of destroyed ganja seized in 702 cases across various police stations under NTR district commissionerate is said to be over Rs 5 crore.

“The destroyed ganja was seized during enforcement drives conducted across the city and other special drives carried out by Nandigama, Reddigudem, G Kondur, Mylavaram, Chillakallu, Vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggayyapet, Chandarlapadu, Kanchikacherla, Veerulapadu, Vijayawada’s One-town, Kothapet, Satyanarayanapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Suryaraopet, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Machavaram, Gunadala and Patamata police from 1992.”

“Smuggling and consumption amounts to serious offence and cases would be filed against them under the NDPS act,” CP Rana added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Operation Parivarthana
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp