OP Parivartana: Ganja worth Rs 5 crore destroyed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police destroyed about 14,302 kgs of seized ganja under Operation Parivarthana here at Donabanda village on Sunday. The seized ganja was set afire by NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials.

Addressing media on the occasion, CP Kanthi Rana Tata informed that the estimated value of destroyed ganja seized in 702 cases across various police stations under NTR district commissionerate is said to be over Rs 5 crore.

“The destroyed ganja was seized during enforcement drives conducted across the city and other special drives carried out by Nandigama, Reddigudem, G Kondur, Mylavaram, Chillakallu, Vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu, Jaggayyapet, Chandarlapadu, Kanchikacherla, Veerulapadu, Vijayawada’s One-town, Kothapet, Satyanarayanapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Suryaraopet, Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Ibrahimpatnam, Machavaram, Gunadala and Patamata police from 1992.”

“Smuggling and consumption amounts to serious offence and cases would be filed against them under the NDPS act,” CP Rana added.

