Doctors, nursing staff imparted training during mock drills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mock drill was conducted by the staff of Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) to check the readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19, following an advisory by the Centre.

As a part of the drill, the staff and doctors were prepared to test the level of patient’s blood pressure and sugar. They learnt how to admit patient in the allocated ICU after stable screening with RT PCR, digital X-ray and HRCT scan.

During the process, all the staff and doctors maintained the guidelines at Covid casualty.The hospital also has a genome laboratory established at Siddhartha Medical College with paramedical, nursing staff and medico social counsellors.

Covid casualty ward has been facilitated with 125 beds, out of which 35 were arranged. The other 90 beds were arranged at ICU. Nearly 350 ventilators, 30 Continuous Air Pressure Airway Path (CAPAP) will be available in the GGH as a part of Covid -19 preparedness.

